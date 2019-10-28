Padres officially announce hiring of manager Jayce Tingler

SAN DIEGO (AP)The San Diego Padres have officially announced the hiring of Jayce Tingler as their new manager.

Tingler, who has most recently been on the Texas Rangers’ coaching staff as major league player development field coordinator, has agreed with the Padres on a three-year contract, San Diego executive vice president and general manager A.J. Preller said Monday.

”Jayce has extensive experience in virtually every aspect of coaching, player development and baseball operations, and our entire group believes that he’s the right person to lead our talented roster,” Preller said in a statement.”His multi-faceted skill set, combined with his ability to develop talent and help players reach their potential at the Major League level, were key factors in his selection as our manager.”

Tingler will officially be introduced at a news conference at Petco Park on Thursday.

The 38-year-old Tingler takes over a team that has missed the playoffs for 13 straight seasons and hasn’t had a winning record in nine years.

His only previous managerial experience has been at the lowest rungs, including guiding Leones del Escogido to a 9-1 start in the Dominican Winter League.

He replaces Andy Green, who was blamed for the Padres’ second-half collapse when he was fired with eight games left in the season. Green had no previous big league managing experience when he was hired before the 2016 season.