Phillies sign RHP Knebel to $10 million, 1-year contract

(UPDATE 6:53 A.M.) -- Peoria Firefighters were called to reports of a residential structure fire at 3:13 A.M. Thursday morning.

Fire crews that arrived on scene found a two-story home with fire and black smoke coming from all sides of the building. Due to the advanced stage of the fire and for the safety of personnel on scene, crews had to fight the fire from outside the home.

Additional crews extinguished fire that spread to nearby homes on each side of the residence. One of the homes had flames that spread to the attic area. Occupants inside had already escaped to safety before crews arrived. The other home had fire on an outside wall that was able to be extinguished with no further spread.

Damages were estimated at $90,000 and the vacant home was notified for emergency demolition.

No one is reported to be injured at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

