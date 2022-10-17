ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted Jorge Moncada from minor league pitching coordinator to major league bullpen coach.

The club announced the move Monday, replacing Stan Boroski, who retired after 13 seasons on the major league staff – the past 11 as bullpen coach.

Moncada, 38, spent the last seven seasons as a minor league pitching coordinator. He joined the Rays organization in 2006, and this will be his first assignment on the major league level.

”I can’t say enough about Stan’s positive impact on our pitchers and clubhouse during his time here, and wish him the best during his retirement. We will miss him greatly,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

”Jorge has been integral to our pitching development over the last several years,” Cash added. ”He has tremendous knowledge of pitching and his work ethic, passion and humility make him a perfect fit for our staff and culture.”

