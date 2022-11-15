ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough was designated for assignment in a series of moves by the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Yarbrough went 3-8 with a 4.50 ERA in 20 games, including nine starts, in 2022. His production has decreased since going a combined 27-12 over his first two seasons in 2018-19. He went 40-31 with a 4.33 ERA in 127 games in five years with the Rays.

Reliever JT Chargois and minor league infielder Xavier Edwards were dealt to the Miami Marlins for minor league right-handers Marcus Johnson and Santiago Suarez.

Chargois was limited to 21 games this year due to an oblique injury. The righty was 2-0 with a 2.42 ERA.

Tampa Bay traded infielder-outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to the Chicago Cubs for minor league right-hander Alfredo Zarraga.

Minor league infielder Brett Wisely was sent to the San Francisco Giants for minor league outfielder Tristan Peters.

Iinfielders Osleivis Basabe, Greg Jones and Curtis Mead, and right-handers Taj Bradley and Colby White were selected to the 40-man roster.

Bradley, 21, split 2022 between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham. He was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Year in voting by league managers, and was the starting pitcher for the AL Team in the All-Star Futures Game.

Righty Javy Guerra and first baseman-outfielder Bligh Madris were designated for assignment.

