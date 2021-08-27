Red Sox IF Hernández tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (AP)Boston Red Sox infielder Kike Hernandez has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Manager Alex Cora said Hernandez is experiencing symptoms. He’ll be placed on the COVID-19 list along with second baseman Christian Arroyo, who had close contact with Hernandez.

”They’ll be out for an extended period of time,” Cora said Friday night before the Red Sox, who are in the thick of the playoff race, opened a three-game series against the Indians.

Cora would not divulge whether Hernandez is vaccinated.

Cora said infielders Yairo Munoz and Jonathan Arauz will be recalled from Triple-A, and the Red Sox were hoping they would arrive in time to be available Friday night.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country, MLB teams have seen a recent jump in infections as well.

”It’s something we’re dealing with in our world, and outside our world. I don’t want to say that we’re lucky that we’ve been OK throughout the season, but it just happened,” Cora said. ”It’s happened to a lot of teams and we’ve got to find a way to keep moving forward and keep playing good baseball.”

Cora said he’s confident the Red Sox have been vigilant in following protocols.

”We’re disciplined,” he said. ”In talking to other teams, we’re probably the most aggressive team testing-wise.”

Cora said following a recent outbreak on the Texas Rangers, the Red Sox took extra measures to make sure players ”were clear, sound.”

”We’re doing a good job,” he said. ”This is just what we’re fighting against. It’s not Kike’s fault. He’s been great in taking care of his family. … It’s something we can’t control. We’re fighting an invisible enemy and it just happened that he tested positive.”

