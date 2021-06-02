Reddick 2-run double in 10th, D’backs rally past Mets 6-5

PHOENIX (AP)Josh Reddick hit a two-run double in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the New York Mets 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Arizona overcame a four-run deficit and tied it with two outs in the ninth on an RBI single by Josh Rojas off closer Edwin Diaz, handed his first blown save in 10 chances this season.

”This is one of those push wins you hope gives you a little bit of momentum,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after his last-place team won for only the third time in 20 games.

Pavin Smith started the comeback with a three-run homer off Mets starter Marcus Stroman in the sixth.

Moments earlier, Rojas and Stroman got into a verbal spat coming off the field at the end of the fifth. The benches and bullpens emptied, but no punches were thrown.

Rojas said he was trying to ”stir the pot,” but declined to reveal what he said to Stroman.

”He was looking at me after I flew out, we made eye contact and had an exchange of words,” Rojas said. ”I wasn’t trying to cause anything major.”

Stroman declined to answer several questions about the brief skirmish.

”I felt like they were energized after that,” Lovullo said of his players. ”There was a different level of focus and concentration. Maybe that gave us a little bit of a shock treatment to the system.”

Dominic Smith homered and drove in three runs for New York, which had won five straight. Francisco Lindor had an RBI triple.

Pinch-hitter James McCann delivered a run-scoring double off winner Alex Young (2-4) with none out in the top of the 10th to give the Mets a 5-4 lead, but they were unable to add on.

Smith drew a one-out walk from Trevor May (2-2) in the bottom half to put two on. Reddick’s double appeared to land right on the right-field line, scoring automatic runner Eduardo Escobar and Smith.

A replay review upheld the call of fair ball.

”He’s always ready to compete at the best level he can,” Lovullo said about Reddick. ”That’s contagious.”

New York, which leads the NL East despite a rash of injuries, had been 14-0 when leading after eight innings.

The Mets opened the scoring in the fourth against Caleb Smith, who made his first start since April 13. Pete Alonso reached on a two-out single and Smith homered to make it 2-0.

New York padded its lead in the sixth. Jonathan Villar singled and scored on a triple off the center-field wall by Lindor, who came into the game hitting .198. Lindor scored on a sacrifice fly by Smith.

As Stroman headed to the bench after getting Rojas on a popup to end the fifth, they started jawing at each other. Arizona left fielder David Peralta ran over to say something to Stroman. At that point, players from both teams gathered near first base. No fighting broke out, but Lovullo and counterpart Luis Rojas had a long conversation before returning to their respective dugouts.

SEEING RED

Reddick sported a red mohawk he had colored earlier in the day at the behest of his wife.

ROSTER MOVES

New York claimed INF Travis Blankenhorn off waivers from Seattle and added him to the 26-man roster. INF Wilfredo Tovar was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (sprained right elbow) threw a 30-pitch bullpen and Lovullo said he was ”very encouraged” by what he heard. Gallen said he’ll undergo an MRI on Thursday to see how the elbow responded. ”If it was me, I’d be pitching tonight,” he said. … RHP Chris Devenski (elbow) will undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday.

UP NEXT

The teams conclude their three-game series Wednesday. Arizona will send Madison Bumgarner (4-5, 5.15 ERA) to the mound against fellow left-hander David Peterson (1-4, 4.91).

