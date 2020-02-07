Reds complete 1-year, $1,825,000 deal with Pedro Strop

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP)The Reds completed a one-year, $1,825,000 deal with right-hander Pedro Strop on Wednesday, their first move to upgrade the bullpen in an offseason focused on offense.

Strop, 34, can earn an additional $1,675,000 in performance bonuses that could raise his pay to $3.5 million.

He was part of the Cubs’ bullpen the last six years. A hamstring injury limited him to 50 appearances last season, when he went 2-5 with a 4.97 ERA, 10 saves and six blown saves.

Strop had a rough middle of the season after returning from the injury. He went 1-1 with four blown saves in July and 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and one save in August. He finished strong, putting up a 2.00 ERA in 11 appearances in September.

He can earn $475,000 in for games pitched: $25,000 for 45, $50,000 each for 50, 55 and 60, and $100,000 apiece for 65, 70 and 75.

Strop also can earn $1.2 million for games finished: $25,000 for 20, $75,000 for 30, $100,000 for 40, and $250,000 each for 45, 50, 55 and 60.

Cincinnati has committed more than $165 million on acquiring players this offseason, including the two biggest free agent contracts in club history.

Cincinnati signed second baseman Mike Moustakas to a $64 million, four-year contract and added left-handed starter Wade Miley on a $15 million, two-year deal. Outfielder Shogo Akiyama, an All-Star in his native Japan, got a $21 million, three-year agreement. Outfielder Nick Castellanos also reached a $64 million, four-year deal that includes player opt-outs after 2020 and 2021.

Strop will get a chance to pitch in a set-up role to closer Raisel Iglesias, who had 34 saves last season. Cincinnati’s bullpen finished seventh in the National League with a 4.28 ERA and a 27-33 record.

To make room for Strop, the Reds designated right-hander Sal Romano for assignment.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB andhttps://twitter.com/AP-Sports

have signed to a 1-year, $1.825 million contract through the 2020 season RHP Pedro Strop (pronounced Strope, (hash)46) and designated for assignment RHP Sal Romano.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories