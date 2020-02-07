Reds complete 1-year, $1,825,000 deal with Pedro Strop

CINCINNATI (AP)The Reds completed a one-year, $1,825,000 deal with right-hander Pedro Strop on Wednesday, their first move to upgrade the bullpen in an offseason focused on offense.

Strop, 34, can earn an additional $1,675,000 in performance bonuses that could raise his pay to $3.5 million.

He was part of the Cubs’ bullpen the last six years. A hamstring injury limited him to 50 appearances last season, when he went 2-5 with a 4.97 ERA, 10 saves and six blown saves.

Strop had a rough middle of the season after returning from the injury. He went 1-1 with four blown saves in July and 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and one save in August. He finished strong, putting up a 2.00 ERA in 11 appearances in September.

He can earn $475,000 in for games pitched: $25,000 for 45, $50,000 each for 50, 55 and 60, and $100,000 apiece for 65, 70 and 75.

Strop also can earn $1.2 million for games finished: $25,000 for 20, $75,000 for 30, $100,000 for 40, and $250,000 each for 45, 50, 55 and 60.

Cincinnati has committed more than $165 million on acquiring players this offseason, including the two biggest free agent contracts in club history.

Cincinnati signed second baseman Mike Moustakas to a $64 million, four-year contract and added left-handed starter Wade Miley on a $15 million, two-year deal. Outfielder Shogo Akiyama, an All-Star in his native Japan, got a $21 million, three-year agreement. Outfielder Nick Castellanos also reached a $64 million, four-year deal that includes player opt-outs after 2020 and 2021.

Strop will get a chance to pitch in a set-up role to closer Raisel Iglesias, who had 34 saves last season. Cincinnati’s bullpen finished seventh in the National League with a 4.28 ERA and a 27-33 record.

To make room for Strop, the Reds designated right-hander Sal Romano for assignment.

