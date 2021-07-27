Reds look to rookie pitcher to end skid vs. Cubs

Cincinnati Reds rookie right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez has pitched at least five innings in eight of his 10 starts this season.

His most recent outing, however, was one of the exceptions, as the New York Mets reached Gutierrez for six runs on nine hits in four innings on July 19.

Gutierrez will try to bounce back Tuesday when he and the visiting Reds oppose the Chicago Cubs.

“Everyone has really been able to get a good report on me because a lot of the teams are now seeing me, people are getting a good sense of what I throw,” Gutierrez said through a translator. “Last time wasn’t a good start for me. The location of my breaking balls weren’t working that well. From that start, I’m going to leave behind all the bad stuff that happened.”

Gutierrez hopes for a turnaround vs. the Cubs, against whom he made his major league debut May 28. He yielded a run and two hits in five innings at Wrigley Field, including a solo home run to David Bote. Gutierrez walked two and struck out three while taking the loss.

The Reds have lost two straight after squandering a two-run lead after six innings in Monday’s series opener. Chicago loaded the bases in the ninth before pinch hitter Javier Baez delivered a game-ending single against Amir Garrett to secure the Cubs’ 6-5 victory.

Baez was out of the starting lineup as he nursed left heel soreness that stemmed from an incident on the basepaths late in Chicago’s win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Cubs have won two straight and three of four as the team is the subject of heavy speculation as the July 30 trade deadline nears. One potential trade chip, Anthony Rizzo, has homered in two straight games.

The Cubs dealt reliever Andrew Chafin to the Oakland A’s on Monday in exchange for two minor-leaguers, outfielder Greg Deichmann and right-hander Daniel Palencia.

“It is a challenging thing,” Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner said. “Outside factors like that are never fun. But we have a great group of people, and it’s a whole lot easier to go through something like that with people you feel good around, so we’re grateful about that.”

Right-hander Adbert Alzolay (4-10, 4.58 ERA) is set to start for the Cubs as he aims to end a prolonged slump. Alzolay has lost six of his past seven starts, a stretch that includes a July 3 defeat at Cincinnati. In that outing, he scattered three runs and five hits in seven innings with one walk and six strikeouts.

Alzolay is 1-1 with a 3.12 ERA in four career appearances against the Reds, including three starts, with 16 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto, who has homered in three consecutive games, is 3-for-4 with a solo home run against Alzolay. Center fielder Tyler Naquin also has homered against the righty, his solo shot the lone hit in six career at-bats.

Although Cincinnati remains without Nick Castellanos, who injured his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch on July 16, the outfielder is making progress and could be in line to resume light baseball activities Tuesday.

“There’s a possibility that, maybe, (Tuesday) he could start doing some throwing or something not to test it out, but it could be at that point where it’ll be ready to start adding in some activities,” Cincinnati manager David Bell said. “Great progress over the weekend.”

–Field Level Media