WASHINGTON (AP)Jose Iglesias had three hits and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh, Chad Kuhl pitched 6 1/3 innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 to split a doubleheader on Saturday.

Victor Robles homered, singled twice and drove in a career-high six runs as Washington beat Colorado 13-7 in the first game.

With two on and two out in the seventh, Iglesias lined a single to left against Kyle Finnegan (1-1) that scored C.J. Cron to make it 3-2. Cron, who started the two-out rally with a walk, moved to second when Brendan Rodgers singled to extend his hitting streak to 15 games.

”He’s put the bat on the ball. He’s sprayed the ball around the diamond. The stats speak for themselves.” manager Bud Black said of Iglesias. ”Well over .400 (with runners in scoring position). Great work with the hitting coaches. … He’s been steady.”

Iglesias extended his hitting streak to nine games and improved his average with runners in scoring position to .468 (15 for 32). He’s hitting .319 overall.

Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon went 5 for 10 in the doubleheader.

The Rockies had 10 hits in game two, all singles.

Kuhl (4-2) gave up two runs on seven hits. He struck out seven and walked one to help the Rockies snap a three-game losing streak.

”Any time you play a doubleheader you want to just give length,” Kuhl said after tossing 95 pitches. ”For me to go out there and go as long as I can, I felt that was going to be really important.”

Tyler Kinley tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Daniel Bard pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 11th save.

Yadiel Hernandez tied the score 2-2 on a solo homer with two out in the sixth inning for the Nationals, who had won three straight for the first time this season.

Washington collected a season-high six doubles, but went 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position.

Nationals starter Joan Adon, who had lost six straight starts, allowed two unearned runs on six hits over six innings.

Riley Adams homered and scored three times in the first game for the Nationals.

Robles singled his first two times up. After Colorado rallied within 8-7 in the top of the fourth, he answered in the bottom half with his first homer of the season, a three-run drive.

Robles, who was hit by a pitch in the sixth and popped out in the eighth, raised his average from .228 to .248 after beginning the season 0 for 18.

”I believe in myself and in the work I’ve put in,” Robles said through an interpreter. ”I know the results will be there eventually and I’ve just got to keep grinding.”

Cron had two hits including his 13th home run and Blackmon had three hits for the Rockies in the first game.

Erasmo Ramirez (1-0) pitched two innings to earn the win.

Colorado starter Austin Gomber (2-5) retired just four batters, allowing eight runs on seven hits and three walks.

ROSTER MOVE

The Nationals designated RHP Aaron Sanchez for assignment. Sanchez (3-3, 8.33 ERA) allowed seven runs on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings of game one. RHP Andres Machado, selected from Triple-A Rochester as the 27th player for the doubleheader, will remain on the roster.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (lower back strain) made his first rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday and allowed four runs on eight hits in four innings. He threw 77 pitches and walked one with no strikeouts.

Nationals: INF Carter Kieboom (ulnar collateral ligament sprain and flexor mass strain in his throwing elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery on Friday. Manager Dave Martinez said the surgery went well and Kieboom should be ready for spring training. . RHP Anibal Sanchez (cervical nerve impingement) is playing catch up to 100 feet and could begin throwing bullpen sessions in the next week.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (1-4, 4.60 ERA) is 0-1 with a 1.17 ERA in three road starts. He is 4-1 with a 1.83 ERA in six career starts against the Nationals.

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray (4-4, 5.44 ERA) is 0-2 with a 9.60 ERA his last three starts. He is 1-0 with a 6.14 ERA in three career starts against the Rockies.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports