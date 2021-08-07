Rockies look for another offensive uprising vs. Marlins

Trevor Story was not happy when the Colorado Rockies elected against dealing him before last week’s trading deadline. The All-Star shortstop thought he would be moved, but the Rockies apparently didn’t find a good enough deal to pull the trigger.

So the impending free agent is still with the team for what is likely his final two months. Story, however, hasn’t let his disappointment affect his play and remains focused on what he can control — hitting and fielding at a Gold Glove level.

“Yeah, I think I’m in that mode,” Story said after hitting two home runs in the Rockies’ 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. “I think it’s a lot easier to do that now that those things have passed. That’s what it’s all about for me, playing this game because I enjoy it. I think that’s when I’m at my best.”

The Rockies appeared to be at their best in Friday’s 14-2 victory over the Miami Marlins. They’ll look for another offensive explosion when the teams reconvene in Denver on Saturday.

“When guys get rolling like this, we kind of feed off each other,” said C.J. Cron, who highlighted his two-homer performance with a three-run shot during his team’s nine-run fourth inning.

“It’s not like a one-up thing, but it’s just like, ‘He just hit that homer. That ball was touched. So it’s something I want to do, too.’ We’re taking a lot more aggressive swings in the zone, and I think it’s starting to show. It’s nice that some of these balls are going out.”

Miami will send Jesus Luzardo (3-4, 6.70 ERA) to the mound on Saturday, while Colorado will counter with fellow left-hander Austin Gomber (8-6, 4.04).

Luzardo has made two relief appearances against the Rockies in his career but has yet to record a decision. He has a 7.94 ERA in those games, one of which came at Coors Field.

Luzardo is making his second start since the Marlins acquired him from Oakland on July 28 for Starling Marte. He allowed three runs on four hits in five innings in a 6-3 win over the New York Mets on Monday.

While some players might lament going from a team in contention to one that is in last place, Luzardo has a reason to be happy. He grew up near Miami and his first start for his new team was in front of friends and family.

“Being back home and having a lot of family and friends here, growing up rooting for this team … it meant a lot to my parents and it meant a lot to me,” Luzardo said after Monday’s game. “I’m glad to be back home.”

Gomber is making his fourth start since coming off the 10-day injured list. He was out for a month with left forearm tightness. He got the win in his first two outings before lasting just one inning at the San Diego Padres on Sunday, throwing 40 pitches and giving up four runs to take the loss.

“It was not my day,” Gomber said.

Saturday will be his third career appearance and second start against the Marlins. He is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in the previous two games.

