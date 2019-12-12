Rockies, Oberg agree to $13 million, 3-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP)Right-hander Scott Oberg and the Colorado Rockies agreed Wednesday to a $13 million, three-year contract with a club option for 2023 that could make the deal worth $21 million over four seasons.

Oberg gets $2 million next season, $4 million in 2021 and $7 million in 2022, and the Rockies’ option is for $8 million.

He would have been eligible for salary arbitration this winter and next, and for free agency after the 2021 season.

”Scott Oberg is the right type of guy,” manager Bud Black said. ”So I’m happy for him and his family. I’m excited and proud that he wanted to be a Rocky for this coming length of time.”

Oberg’s deal can escalate by $1 million each in 2021, 2022 and 2023 based on games finished in the previous year. It would rise by $250,000 each for 40, 45, 50 and 55 in 2021 and 2022. For 2023, it would rise by $500,000 for 40 and 45, and by $1 million apiece for 50 and 55.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports