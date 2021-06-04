Rockies vie for seventh straight home win in opener vs. A’s

The Colorado Rockies can’t seem to win on the road, but they are pretty formidable at home.

The Rockies have won six straight at Coors Field heading into a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Friday night in Denver.

Colorado is 19-12 at home and just 4-22 on the road, a stunning split that has the team near the bottom of the National League West.

“Our guys feel comfortable here, they’re super confident swinging the bat,” manager Bud Black said after an 11-6 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon. “It just feels good.”

Things might not be so easy against Oakland. While the Rangers have lost 15 straight on the road, the A’s have a 16-8 record away from home, and they’ve started this six-game road trip by winning two of three contests in Seattle.

Oakland had a day off on Thursday and should be rested coming into Coors Field.

The Rockies will send right-hander Jon Gray (4-5, 3.71 ERA) to the mound in his first-ever start against the A’s.

Gray has pitched well at home, having not allowed more than three earned runs or four hits in any of his seven starts at Coors Field. He is also limiting opponents to a .152 average in Denver this season.

Gray has been dominant in interleague play as well. He owns an 8-1 record with a 3.06 ERA against American League opponents.

Oakland will counter with righty Frankie Montas (5-5, 4.45) in the opener Friday night.

Montas has made two starts against Colorado in his career, going 0-2 with a 4.82 ERA. He has yet to pitch beyond the fifth inning versus the Rockies.

In his one start at Coors Field, Montas lasted just 4 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on eight hits to take the loss.

Montas has dropped three in a row after surrendering four runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 4-0 setback to the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

That start came on the heels of a career-high 11-strikeout performance in a 4-2 loss to Seattle on May 24. He yielded four runs on six hits, including two homers.

“Sometimes you make mistakes that you get away with, and sometimes you don’t,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said after the game.

Oakland has been streaky but has held on to first place in the AL West. In the past 11 games, the A’s have recorded two three-game losing skids and a three-game winning streak, and they go to Denver having won two straight.

The Rockies have been similarly streaky. Since May 12, Colorado has put together a three-game winning streak and two four-game victorious runs with two five-game skids mixed in.

After scoring just three runs in the most recent five-game losing streak, Colorado has put up 24 runs in the past four games.

