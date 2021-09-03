Rojas 2 hits in 7-run burst, Miami ends Phils’ 6-game streak

MIAMI (AP)Miguel Rojas had two hits and three RBIs during during a seven-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat Philadelphia 10-3 Friday night, stopping the Phillies’ six-game winning streak.

The Phillies started Friday two games behind NL East leader Atlanta. It was also the end of Philadelphia’s 11-game winning streak against division opponents.

”We need to start a streak again,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. ”We need to win games now. There’s not that many left.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubled and tripled and Jesus Sanchez homered for the Marlins.

Miami snapped a 3-3 tie in the sixth, tagging Philadelphia starter Kyle Gibson and reliever JD Hammer.

Rojas’ go-ahead single off Gibson over a drawn-in infield scored Chisholm from third. Jorge Alfaro and Joe Panik hit RBI singles with the bases loaded and Bryan De La Cruz’s bases-loaded walk forced in a run. Alfaro raced home on a wild pitch by Hammer and Rojas’ two-run single capped the scoring.

”It just kept the merry-go-round going,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. ”It was a good feeling. Guys came up with big hits, big at-bats and kept the line moving.”

In the final two games of the three straight losses at the New York Mets, the Marlins failed to match the run total scored in the sixth against Philadelphia.

”That’s what you want, guys on base and opportunities to score runs,” Rojas said. ”Really good steps that we took today and hopefully we can continue to do that.”

Steven Okert (1-1) got the final out in the sixth for his first win since 2017. Ross Detwiler and Zach Pop followed with perfect innings and Zach Thompson closed it with a scoreless ninth.

Gibson (10-6) allowed eight runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander acquired from Texas July 30 struck out four and walked two.

The Marlins, last in the NL East, evened their season record to 7-7 against Philadelphia and 3-2 at home.

”Every now and then that happens and you run into a team, whether it’s the matchup or when they’re home or whatever it is but we’re still really confident,” Gibson said. ”We’re excited to come out (Saturday) and get it going the right way again.”

Freddy Galvis gave the Phillies a fast start, leading off the game with a home run against Jesus Luzardo.

Luzardo was lifted after Matt Vierling’s tying double in the sixth. Luzardo allowed three runs, five hits, struck out three, walked two and hit a batter in 5 2/3 innings.

Vierling got the Phillies to 3-2 with his run-scoring triple in the second.

The Marlins erased an early deficit on Sanchez’s three-run shot in the first. Sanchez drove Gibson’s change-up over the wall in right center for his seventh homer of the season.

TOP OF THE ORDER SERVED WITH CHISHOLM, ROJAS:

Depending on the matchup, Chisholm and Rojas alternate frequently between the leadoff and second spot in the lineup. Against the Phillies, Chisholm and Rojas were a combined 5 for 6. Each scored twice and drew a walk.

”Jazz is dynamic, dangerous right away out of the gate and Miggy’s going to get his quality at-bats,” Mattingly said.

DOLPHINS OGBAH TAKES THE MOUND

Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah threw the ceremonial first pitch before the game. Donning a Marlins jersey with his Dolphins No. 91, Ogbah stood near the pitching rubber and threw a pitch that reached home plate and was caught by Miami outfielder Lewis Brinson.

ROSTER MOVES

The Phillies activated SS Didi Gregorius and OF Travis Jankowski from the paternity list and optioned INF Nick Maton to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. OF Jorge Bonifacio was returned to Lehigh Valley. … The Marlins selected the contract of INF Deven Marrero from Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (right middle finger blister) threw three innings in a rehab start Thursday at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Marlins: 3B Brian Anderson (left shoulder discomfort) was placed on the 10-day injured list. .RHP Jorge Guzman (right elbow soreness) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suarez (6-4, 1.48) will start the middle game of the series Saturday.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (7-6, 2.45) will make his first start since July 31 Saturday. The rookie has been on the restricted list.

