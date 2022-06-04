MIAMI (AP)Jesus Sanchez hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 Saturday.

Giants reliever Tyler Rogers (0-2) allowed Jesus Aguilar’s leadoff single and hit Avisail Garcia. A balk by Rogers advanced pinch runner Luke Williams and Garcia before Sanchez’s drive to medium center scored Williams for the Marlins’ first walk-off win of the season.

”I was just trying to hit the ball,” Sanchez said. ”My main focus was if I hit the ball, I’m going to be ok.”

Tyler Scott (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Miami starter Pablo Lopez overcame a line drive off his pitching shoulder hit by San Francisco’s Thairo Estrada in the second and pitched seven innings of four-run ball. The shot, timed at 104.4 mph, caromed to second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who threw Estrada out at first.

”It happened so quick,” Lopez said. ”I’m glad I was able to put a glove on it and then Jazz, great heads up play to get the out. That was huge.”

Although Marlins training personnel immediately tended to Lopez, the right-hander remained in the game.

Lopez, who threw a season high 110 pitches, allowed four hits, walked two, struck out six and retired the final 11 batters he faced. He credited manager Don Mattingly for letting him pitch deeper after difficult third and fourth innings.

”I really appreciate the trust that Don had in me to go out for the sixth and seventh innings,” Lopez said. ”Knowing that you have that trust it’s just one of those things that hypes you up to put zeroes on the board.”

Down 4-0, the Marlins chased Giants starter Logan Webb with a four-run fifth. Sanchez hit an RBI double, advanced on Jon Berti’s single and scored after Giants catcher Joey Bart’s throwing error of Berti’s successful steal of second. Garrett Cooper’s two-run single against reliever John Brebbia tied at 4-all.

”We were down four against an elite pitcher and we were able to fight back,” Mattingly said.

Webb allowed four runs, four hits, walked two and struck out six in 4 2/3 innings.

The Giants dropped to 4-4 on their nine-game road trip which concludes Sunday.

”We’ve taken some lumps right now and we expected to take some lumps,” San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said.

Jason Vosler gave the Giants an early lead with his solo shot to lead off the third. Vosler drove Lopez’s change-up over the wall in right for his fourth homer.

Joc Pederson hit a one-out double in the fourth and Lopez then walked Brandon Crawford and Estrada before Donovan Walton cleared the bases with his double to left.

”We swung the bats well the last couple of days and we’ll continue to swing the bats well,” Kapler said. ”We’re getting healthier and healthier and our bullpen is still plenty strong.”

HERNANDEZ SENT DOWN

The Marlins optioned RHP Elieser Hernandez to Triple-A Jacksonville. Hernandez struggled in nine starts and two relief appearances this season, allowing a major league-high 18 home runs. The Giants homered four times and scored eight runs against Hernandez in his 4 1/3 relief-inning outing Friday.

”For us, it’s a matter of getting him reset,” Mattingly said. ”This has been building. He hasn’t been able to gain any traction through the course of the season.”

ROSTER MOVES

The Giants reinstated OF Austin Slater from the 10-day injured list and optioned RHP Sean Hjelle to Triple-A Sacramento. The club also selected RHP Sam Delaplane to the 40-man roster and optioned him to Single-A San Jose. OF Stuart Fairchild was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: OF Luis Gonzalez (right lower leg contusion) did not play. Gonzalez sustained the injury after getting hit by a pitch in the second inning Friday. . RHP Anthony DeSclafani (right ankle inflammation) threw a bullpen session in San Jose Friday.

UP NEXT

RHP Jacob Junis (2-1, 2.68) will start the series finale for the Giants on Sunday while the Marlins have not announced a starter.