Schrock 3 extra-base hits, leads Miley, Reds over Phils 11-1

CINCINNATI (AP)Max Schrock homered, tripled and doubled before leaving with an apparent leg injury, Wade Miley pitched six solid innings and the Cincinnati Reds cruised past the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1 on Monday.

Kyle Farmer homered and drove in five runs as Cincinnati sent the Phillies to their third straight loss.

Miley (5-4) came off the 10-day injured list and showed no ill effects from a sore foot. He gave up a run and six hits while striking out six.

Schrock, pushed into service lately because of injuries in the Reds infield, drove in three runs. He hit a two-run homer in a four-run second and an RBI triple in the fifth.

The 26-year-old rookie doubled in the seventh, but then had to leave for a pinch-runner.

Farmer’s fourth homer of the season was a two-run drive in the third. He added an RBI single in fifth and a bases-loaded double in the seventh.

Tyler Naquin drove in two more for Cincinnati with a bases-loaded single in the second.

Vince Velasquez (2-1) was tagged for six runs on five hits and three walks in three innings.

Odubel Herrera had three hits for the Phillies, who have lost nine of 12.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Roman Quinn is on the 60-day injured list after hurting his left Achilles tendon running the bases. It’s the latest setback in an injury-plagued career for the 28-year-old.

Reds: 1B Joey Votto (fractured thumb) played catch on the field before the game. He is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list on Friday. INF Mike Moustakas (heel), who has been on the injured list since May 20, also was running on the field. There was no word on when they might return.

UP NEXT

The Reds send RHP Sonny Gray (1-3) to the mound Tuesday against Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (3-4). Gray allowed just two hits and struck out five in six innings in a 3-0 win over the Nationals Thursday. Coming off a tough stretch, Nola allowed one run in six innings in Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to the Marlins.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports