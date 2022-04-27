NEW YORK (AP)Giancarlo Stanton hit his 350th career homer and lifted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, sending the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Wednesday night.

Joey Gallo also homered for the second straight night, his third straight game with an RBI after going his first 14 games without one.

Stanton is the seventh fastest player to 350 homers, getting there in 1,341 games. He ended a 14-game homer drought with a two-run drive off Tyler Wells four batters in. He entered his milestone at-bat with four hits in his previous 31 at-bats.

”That’s pretty cool,” Stanton said. ”When I began this journey, I didn’t know really what to expect or where I’d be or how long I’d be around. So, it’s cool for me.”

Stanton’s milestone occurred after he had two hits in Tuesday’s 12-8 win after getting Sunday off. He also singled in the eighth, marking the first time he got consecutive multi-hit games this season.

”I thought really good at-bats last night,” manager Aaron Boone said. ”Had the off day and I just thought he came out yesterday and had really good at-bats, carried that over tonight and on a cold night just hit a no-doubter into the bleachers in right-center and had more good swings all night tonight.”

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only players to reach 350 homers faster were Babe Ruth, Albert Pujols, Harmon Killebrew, Alex Rodriguez, Juan Gonzalez and Mark McGwire. Stanton joined Rodriguez and Ruth as the third player to reach the milestone with the Yankees.

”Wow, congrats to him for 350,” said Aaron Judge, who scored on Stanton’s homer. ”He’s a baller. He shows up every day ready to work.”

Stanton’s milestone blast and sacrifice fly helped the Yankees win their fifth straight and seventh in eight games.

Stanton said he signed a bat and was working on a swap to get the ball back from the fan who retrieved it in the right field seats.

”Part of the exchange, we’re working it out,” Stanton said.

Anthony Santander hit a tying two-run homer for the Orioles with two outs in the sixth, but Stanton roped a 113.8 mph fly ball to the warning track in center off Felix Bautista to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

Stanton’s sacrifice fly came after a hit-and-run single by Anthony Rizzo against Joey Krehbiel (1-2) sent DJ LeMahieu to third.

The Yankees added two in the seventh. After Gallo homered, Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored on a wild pitch by Dillon Tate.

New York starter Jordan Montgomery allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He exited after hitting Austin Hays with a pitch.

Michael King (2-0), in his first appearance since getting seven straight strikeouts Friday against Cleveland, pitched 2 1/3 innings. Clay Holmes tossed a perfect ninth for his second career save.

Wells allowed two runs and three hits in five innings. He retired 13 of the final 14 hitters he faced after allowing Stanton’s 417-foot drive.

”He gave up the homer early,” said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, who managed Stanton in Double-A in 2009 and was his bench coach with the Marlins in 2011. ”Stanton, fastball down and away. There’s three guys on the planet who can do that.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: INF Ryan Mountcastle (stiff neck) was held out of the lineup and is day-to-day. … LHP John Means had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow Wednesday morning in Dallas. … RHP Matt Harvey will make a second start in extended spring training Thursday.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Jameson Taillon (1-1, 3.07 ERA) faces Orioles LHP Bruce Zimmermann (1-0, 1.20) on Thursday.

