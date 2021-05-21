Stephen Strasburg activated from IL by Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP)Right-hander Stephen Strasburg was activated from the 10-day injured list to start for the Washington Nationals against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Strasburg had been on the injured list since April 15 with right shoulder inflammation. He is 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts this season.

”We want him to get as many outs as he can for as long as he possibly can,” Nationals manager Davey Martinez said. ”I don’t want to put any limitations on him and get as many outs as he possibly can and hopefully keep us in the ballgame.”

Strasburg made one injury rehabilitation start for Triple-A Rochester, allowing two hits over 4 1/3 scoreless innings on May 16.

To make room for Strasburg on the roster, Washington optioned right-handed pitcher Kyle McGowin to Rochester.

Martinez also said that right-handed pitchers Erick Fedde and Tanner Rainey, who were placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday, remain in quarantine in Chicago after Washington played the Cubs. Martinez said he doesn’t know when the pitchers will return.

