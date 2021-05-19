Tatis, Hosmer clear COVID-19 protocols, return to Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP)Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and first baseman Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres were activated from the injured list after passing COVID-19 protocols prior to Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

Tatis tested positive prior to a game at Colorado on May 11 and Hosmer was pulled from that game due to contract tracing protocols. Right fielder Wil Myers also was pulled from that game after a positive test came back. Manager Jayce Tingler said he hopes Myers will be back this weekend.

Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo were also placed into contact tracing that night. They were activated on Monday.

The Padres went 7-1 without Tatis, Hosmer and Myers, including a weekend sweep of the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals.

To make room for Tatis and Hosmer, the Padres optioned INF/OF Tucupita Marcano to Triple-A El Paso, and returned OF John Andreoli to El Paso.

—

