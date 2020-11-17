Theo Epstein to step down as Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations

Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein gives a closing news conference for the season at Wrigley Field, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Chicago. (Kevin Tanaka/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, Theo Epstein will no longer be the president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs.

According to insider reports from The Athletic Chicago reporter Sahadev Sharma and MLB.com reporter Jordan Bastian that came out Tuesday morning, Epstein will leave the role on Nov. 20. He will be replaced by Jed Hoyer, the executive vice-president and general manager of the Cubs.

Epstein has been with the Cubs since Oct. 12, 2011, originally signing a five-year contract as the president of baseball operations and promoting a rebuilding of the team that eventually landed them a World Series Championship in 2016.

Epstein wrote a letter where he talks about stepping down from the role.