DETROIT (AP)The home of the Detroit Tigers is set to become a little more hitter friendly.

The outfield dimensions at Comerica Park are changing, with the center field wall being moved in 10 feet to 412 feet from home plate. The Tigers announced the changes on Wednesday.

In addition, the outfield wall has been lowered in center field from 8 1/2 feet to 7 feet, in right-center field from 13 feet to 7 feet and in right field from 8 1/2 feet to 7 feet.

The Tigers say the goal is to ”reward hitter outcomes on balls hit to the deepest parts of the park” and also ”maintain the high number of extra-base hits on balls in play to the gaps, resulting in action on the basepaths.” The Tigers also said they hope the lowered outfield wall will encourage ”more electric defensive plays such as home run robberies.”

The Tigers hit just 110 homers last season, which ranked last in the big leagues.

Though the actual distance hasn’t changed, the left field corner will be labeled 342 feet instead of 345 after laser measurements were taken.

”This has been a topic of conversation for quite some time within our organization,” Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris said. ”We’re confident that this plan accomplishes our goals of improving offensive conditions on the hardest hit balls, while maintaining Comerica Park’s unique dimensions and style of play.”

Comerica Park will still have the second deepest center field wall in baseball behind Colorado’s Coors Field at 415. The league average is 402.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports