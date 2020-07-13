Tigers give veteran RHP Zack Godley unconditional release

DETROIT (AP)The Detroit Tigers have cut ties with Zack Godley, giving the right-hander his unconditional release.

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire says the move was made Monday to give the 30-year-old Godley a chance to sign with another team.

Godley is 37-30 with a 4.68 ERA in five major league seasons.

He signed a minor league contract and had been in Detroit’s player pool for workouts this month at Comerica Park.

Godley won 15 games in 32 starts for Arizona in 2018, but made just nine starts last season for the Diamondbacks. Toronto claimed Godley off waivers in August, and he made six relief appearances for the Blue Jays. He was 4-5 with a 5.97 ERA in 2019.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports