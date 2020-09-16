Tigers start looking toward the future, face Royals

The Detroit Tigers’ latest moves show they’ll use their remaining games as an evaluation period.

Detroit placed second baseman Jonathan Schoop on the injured list due to a right wrist sprain and activated Niko Goodrum, who had been the starting shortstop before an oblique strain forced him to the IL, retroactive to Sunday.

The Tigers will play Goodrum at second base and will be moving 23-year-old Willi Castro to shortstop. That switch began on Tuesday, when the Tigers (21-26) defeated the Kansas City Royals, 6-0.

The two teams close out the two-game series on Wednesday night.

Manager Ron Gardenhire called the infield shuffle an organizational decision.

“They want to take a good look at Willi,” he said to the Detroit News. “He’s swinging good. We know Niko can play multiple positions, so he will go to second base. He’s fine with it. He just wants to play.”

Castro had three hits, including a homer, in Tuesday’s victory.

It’s uncertain whether Schoop, who was hitting .278 with eight homers and 23 RBIs, will play again this season.

“He was going to miss three or four days regardless, now he’s going to miss seven,” Gardenhire said. “We have to let him get well. He was having a hard time swinging the bat at all.”

Detroit also optioned light-hitting catcher Grayson Greiner to their alternate training site and elevated Eric Haase, who appeared in 19 games with Cleveland the past two seasons.

Tigers rookie left-hander Tarik Skubal (1-2, 7.27 ERA) will try to bounce back from a poor outing on Thursday. He was charged with six runs in two innings against St. Louis and walked four batters. He’ll face the Royals for the first time.

Kansas City (20-29) had some drama before it arrived in Detroit. Veteran left-hander Danny Duffy missed the team plane and was scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday.

“You usually have one or two stragglers and you reach out and make sure they’re en route,” manager Mike Matheny said. “But that was not the case and we decided we needed to get the flight on the way. And I spoke to Danny and told him to catch up to us later. We knew he wasn’t going to make it on time.”

It’s uncertain when Duffy will make his next start. He did eventually make it to Detroit and apologized to his teammates.

“This guy is very well-liked in that clubhouse because of the way he treats people and how he invests in his teammates,” Matheny said. “He knows that things like this are not the way he wants to be portrayed or thought of. It’s not the example he wants to give. He’s remorseful, and he shared that with his teammates.”

Right-hander Brady Singer (2-4, 4.66 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday. Singer is coming off his career-best outing, as he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning against Cleveland on Thursday. Singer allowed a single in eight shutout frames and struck out eight.

The rookie allowed two runs in five innings against Detroit in a no-decision on July 30.

The teams will play four more games in Kansas City before the regular season ends.

