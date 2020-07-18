Tigers’ Zimmermann to miss much of year with forearm strain

DETROIT (AP)Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann is going on the 45-day injured list because of a strained right forearm, meaning he won’t be available for much of this year, if at all.

Manager Ron Gardenhire said Saturday the right-hander doesn’t need surgery and could return at the end of this abbreviated season.

“He’s going to rehab,” Gardenhire said. “He played catch a couple of times. Feels fine, and then it starts getting a little sore, so now it’s just about doing the rehab and going from there.”

This is the final year of Zimmermann’s contract with Detroit. He went 1-13 with a 6.91 ERA last year and has struggled to stay healthy while with the Tigers. He has a 5.61 ERA in four seasons with Detroit

Zimmermann’s latest injury takes away one option for Gardenhire’s starting rotation. Holdovers Matthew Boyd and Spencer Turnbull are back, along with Daniel Norris and Tyler Alexander.

from Tommy John surgery, and Ivan Nova was acquired in the offseason.

Detroit also has several intriguing pitching prospects – including Casey Mize, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft – who could contribute at some point.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports