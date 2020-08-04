Trout returns as struggling Angels, Mariners meet

The Seattle Mariners will have to face Mike Trout, might see top prospect Jo Adell and won’t have to bat against Shohei Ohtani when the Los Angeles Angels travel north for a three-game series beginning Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

Trout is rejoining the Angels in Seattle after spending time on the paternity list as his wife, Jessica, gave birth to the couple’s first child, Beckham Aaron Trout, on Thursday.

Trout’s stint on the paternity list ended Sunday, so he had to be shifted to the restricted list.

“He’ll play in Seattle,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “We gave him another day. We had to give him one more day to make it all work, and we did.”

The three-time American League MVP is batting .292 with one home run and four RBIs in six games this season.

Outfielder Adell, the franchise’s highest-rated prospect since Trout, will be called up for the Seattle series, a source told MLB.com on Monday.

Ohtani, the two-way standout, felt discomfort in his pitching arm after Sunday’s start against Houston. He was diagnosed with a Grade 1-2 strain of the flexor pronator mass — a forearm muscle — after undergoing an MRI on Monday.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Ohtani won’t be placed on the 10-day injured list as the team hopes Ohtani still be able to serve as the team’s designated hitter. The Angels are off to a 3-7 start and need Ohtani’s bat in the lineup.

“A general timetable for beginning a throwing progression following this injury is 4-6 weeks,” Eppler said in a statement. “He is traveling with the team to Seattle and his status as a DH is day to day.”

Ohtani didn’t pitch last season after an ulnar collateral ligament tear required Tommy John surgery. He didn’t record an out but gave up five runs in his first start of the season against Oakland, then allowed two runs without a hit in 1 2/3 innings against the Astros, with five walks and three strikeouts.

That left Ohtani with a 37.80 ERA and he’s batting just .148 with two homers and seven RBIs in six games.

Left-hander Andrew Heaney (0-0, 2.79 ERA), the Angels’ Opening Day starter, is scheduled to take the mound in Tuesday’s opener. Heaney is 1-4 with a 4.25 ERA in 10 career starts against Seattle. He allowed two runs on five hits in five innings last Wednesday with one walk and six strikeouts in a home game Los Angeles eventually lost 10-7 to the Mariners.

Right-hander Justin Dunn (0-0, 6.00), seeking his first major-league decision, will start for Seattle. He went up against Heaney last week, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit in three innings, with three walks and two strikeouts.

After taking two of three games in Anaheim last week and winning the opener of a four-game home series against Oakland, the Mariners have lost three in a row, including an 11-1 defeat Monday.

“That one got away from us,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said as his team fell to 4-7. “Not a fun game to watch by any standards. Unfortunately, it got ugly there. Nothing we can do about it now, just get in the shower and wash it away. We’ve got the Angels coming in and we have to get back on track (Tuesday).”

–Field Level Media