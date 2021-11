SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) -- Gov. JB Pritzker has spoken out about the not-guilty verdict delivered Friday by a jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

Rittenhouse was on trial and faced charges of homicide, attempted homicide, and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle. Friday, he was found not guilty on all counts.