Veteran pitchers Nova, Rondón, catcher Mathis cut by Phils

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP)Pitchers Ivan Nova and Hector Rondon have been released from minor league contracts by the Philadelphia Phillies along with catcher Jeff Mathis.

Philadelphia still had to make decisions on whether to add right-hander Brandon Kintzler, left-hander Tony Watson and outfielder Matt Joyce to the major league roster.

Nova, a 34-year-old right-hander, had a 7.30 ERA in five spring training appearances. He allowed 10 runs and 15 hits in 12 1/3 innings with nine walks and six strikeouts. He would have received a one-year contract paying $1.5 million while in the major leagues.

Rondon, a 33-year-old righty, had a 7.71 ERA in eight spring training games. He gave up seven runs – six earned – and eight hits in seven innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. He also would have received a contract paying $1.5 million while in the major leagues.

Mathis, who turns 38 on March 31, hit .207 with one homer and two RBIs in 29 exhibition at-bats. If added to the 40-man roster, he would have been given a contract paying $1.8 million while in the major leagues.

Kintzler, 36, entered Friday with a 1.04 ERA in nine spring training games. He struck out nine and walked two in 8 2/3 innings.

Watson, 35, had a 7.20 ERA in seven exhibition games with seven strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Joyce, 36, hit .320 with one homer and four RBIs in 25 at-bats.

Kintzler and Watson would each get a $3 million salary in the major leagues if added the 40-man roster and Joyce $1.5 million.

