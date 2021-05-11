Voit activated by Yankees after recovering from knee surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Major league home run champion Luke Voit was activated from the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees and was set to make his season debut against the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old had surgery March 29 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and hit .389 (7 for 18) with two doubles and three homers during a five-game injury rehabilitation assignment from May 4-9 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Voit missed the first 34 games of the Yankees, who went 18-16. He batted .277 last season with 22 homers and 52 RBIs in 213 at-bats over 56 games.

New York first basemen hit .153 (19 for 124) in his absence with three homers, 10 RBIs, 36 strikeouts and 17 walks.

In Voit’s absence, Jay Bruce played 10 games at first base and hit .118 (4 for 34) with one homer, three RBIs, 13 strikeouts five walks, then retired.

Mike Ford played 13 at first and batted .103 (4 for 39) with two homers, four RBIs, 14 strikeouts and six walks, and DJ LeMahieu played 15 there and hit .282 (11 for 50) with no homers, three RBIs, nine strikeouts and six walks). Miguel Andujar had one game at first, going 0 for 4.

With Voit’s return, LeMahieu figures to get most of his time at second base.

New York opened a roster spot for Voit on Sunday when they optioned Andujar to Scranton.

