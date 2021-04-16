White Sox at Red Sox series opener postponed

BOSTON (AP)The Boston Red Sox have postponed Friday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox because of snow and rain.

The series opener will be rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sunday.

Bostonians woke up Friday morning to an inch or two of snow in the city, with other areas of New England expecting as many as six inches. Rain and snow were expected to continue through the night.

The Red Sox were returning home from their first trip of the season, seven games over eight days in Baltimore and Minnesota. After losing their first three games of the season, the Red Sox won nine in a row before losing to the Twins on Thursday.

Boston will send Nick Pivetta to the mound Saturday against Dylan Cease in a matchup of right-handers. Cease was reinstated from the injured list Friday following a series of negative COVID-19 tests, and right-hander Zack Burdi was optioned to Chicago’s alternate training site.

Dallas Keuchel will start one of Sunday’s games for the White Sox, and the team hasn’t announced its other starter. Martin Perez will start one of the doubleheader games for the Red Sox.

Lucas Giolito pitches Monday against Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi.

Although the Boston Marathon has been postponed until October because of the pandemic, the series finale will be the traditional Patriots Day game, with an 11:10 a.m. first pitch.

