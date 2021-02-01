White Sox finalize $3 million, 1-year deal with Rodón

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago White Sox finalized a $3 million, one-year contract with pitcher Carlos Rodon on Monday.

The White Sox didn’t offer Rodon a contract in December, making him a free agent. But they wound up bringing him back.

Rodon was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft. He broke into the majors the following season and looked as if he could be a key member of the team’s rotation for years to come before he was hampered by a series of injuries.

The 28-year-old left-hander is 29-33 with a 4.14 ERA in 97 career major league games, including 92 starts. He made four appearances last year, going 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA.

The White Sox designated minor league pitcher Emilio Vargas for assignment. The 24-year-old right-hander was claimed off waivers from Arizona in November.

—

