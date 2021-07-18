White Sox look to keep up success in DH vs. Twins

The Chicago White Sox will try to maintain their recent success when they host the Minnesota Twins for a doubleheader Monday to open a four-game set.

The White Sox are coming off back-to-back wins over the Houston Astros. They are 20 games over .500 for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, the Twins will try to bounce back after being swept in three games by the Detroit Tigers over the weekend. Minnesota lost 7-0 on Sunday while scattering six hits at the plate.

The White Sox and Twins already have met 12 times this season, and the results have been severely lopsided. Chicago is 10-2 against Minnesota with a 91-47 advantage in runs.

White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn (9-3, 1.99 ERA) is expected to start the opening contest. The 34-year-old will make his first start since signing a two-year, $38 million contract extension over the weekend.

Lynn is coming off his second career All-Star selection after a stellar first half. He had 31 walks and 105 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings, and opponents hit .189 against him with a .260 on-base percentage and .303 slugging percentage.

In four career starts against Minnesota, Lynn is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA. That includes three outings this season, with Lynn posting a 2-0 record with a 1.59 ERA (three earned runs in 17 innings) during that span.

Lynn made 20 starts with the Twins in 2018, going 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA. He also has played for the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers in addition to his latest stint with the White Sox.

The Twins plan to start right-hander Griffin Jax (1-1, 8.66 ERA) in the opener. The rookie out of Air Force is scheduled to make his sixth career appearance and his second start.

Jax is coming off his first start against the Kansas City Royals on July 3. He gave up six runs on eight hits in five innings, throwing 58 of 88 pitches for strikes before he gave way to the bullpen.

This will be the 26-year-old’s first career appearance against Chicago.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the White Sox are expected to give the ball to right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (0-0, 0.00 ERA). This will be Lopez’s first start of the season, and he will try to change the narrative from a turbulent 2020 season in which he went 1-3 with a 6.49 ERA in eight starts.

Lopez has faced the Twins 10 times in his career, going 1-6 with a 6.29 ERA. He has allowed 13 homers in 48 2/3 innings.

Minnesota will start right-hander Jose Berrios (7-3, 3.48 ERA) in the night game. He leads the team in many pitching categories, including victories, games started (18), innings (108 2/3) and strikeouts (114).

In 19 career starts against the White Sox, Berrios is 12-3 with a 2.69 ERA. He has twice as many victories against Chicago than any other opponent, with his six wins against the Baltimore Orioles ranking second in his career.

–Field Level Media