CHICAGO (AP)Chicago White Sox utility man Danny Mendick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, and outfielder Adam Engel is headed to the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, the team said Thursday.

Mendick was playing shortstop when he collided with left fielder Adam Haseley on a foul popup in Wednesday’s 9-5 loss to Toronto. He’ll need surgery, although a date has not been scheduled.

Mendick was on crutches in the White Sox clubhouse on Thursday and said he expected to ready for spring training in February. He batted .289 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 31 games.

Engel strained the hamstring in the third inning on Wednesday. He’s had a similar injury before and said Thursday that this one didn’t seem especially severe.

The White Sox recalled infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte and selected the contract of infielder Lenyn Sosa from Double-A Birmingham to fill the open spots on their banged-up roster. Sheets was slated to start in right field on Thursday night as Chicago opened a four-game series with Baltimore.

The AL Central champions last season, the White Sox entered Thursday at 33-34 and in third place.

Chicago also transferred outfielder Eloy Jimenez to the 60-day IL. Jimenez, out since April 24 with a right hamstring tendon tear, has been on a rehab assignment with Charlotte.

Center fielder Luis Robert was held out the starting lineup on Thursday to rest an unspecified injury. Manager Tony La Russa said he hoped Robert would be available Friday. First baseman Jose Abreu was again relegated to designated hitter because of a hip issue.

