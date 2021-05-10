White Sox ride hot rotation into series with Twins

The Chicago White Sox will go for their fourth win in a row Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the visiting Minnesota Twins.

Chicago is coming off a three-game sweep on the road against the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox have climbed to first place in the American League Central despite a turbulent start and injuries to key playerssuch as Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert.

The starting rotation has been a huge reason for the White Sox’s success. Entering Tuesday, Chicago’s starters have combined to go 14-5 with a 2.66 ERA, which ranks No. 1 in the majors. Opponents are hitting .196 off the group, which has 193 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings.

“Every team I’ve been on that had great postseason runs had quality starting pitching,” White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn said. “You have to have five, six, seven guys who give you quality innings. We’re not afraid to get after each other, to push each other from start to start to be the best we can be.”

The Sox will open the series with right-hander Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.37 ERA), who is set to make his seventh start of the season. The 25-year-old is 11-11 with a 4.51 ERA in his career.

This will be Cease’s fourth career start against Minnesota. He has struggled in the first three meetings, combining for an 0-2 record and 10.80 ERA, giving up 14 runs in 11 2/3 innings.

The Twins arrive into Chicago hoping to bounce back from a recent skid that has included four losses in the past five games, as they have been outscored 23-17 in their past five contests.

“I saw actually very good, very competitive at-bats until we got guys in scoring position,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after his team’s 7-3 loss Sunday in Detroit. “That’s really not something that you want to acknowledge sometimes, but that’s exactly what it was.”

Right-hander Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.02 ERA) will take the mound for the Twins. He sports a career record of 55-38 with a 3.80 ERA and is in his second season with Minnesota after spending his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 33-year-old Maeda has made three career starts against the White Sox, putting up a 2-0 record with a 3.00 ERA. He faced them once in 2017 and twice last season.

Maeda’s most recent outing was his best so far this season. He pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers on May 3 while allowing two hits, walking two and fanning eight.

This will be the first series of the season between the White Sox and Twins. They faced each other ten times in 2020, with each team winning five times, although Minnesota outscored Chicago 54-42.

The White Sox are 9-6 on their home field this season. Minnesota is 6-9 on the road.

