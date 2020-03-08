Yankees C Gary Sanchez says sore back improving

TAMPA, Fla (AP)New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez said his sore back is improving, but he’s still out of the lineup.

Sanchez didn’t take batting practice Saturday or Sunday. He isn’t on the travel roster for Monday’s road game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater.

”Take a couple days and see how it goes,” Sanchez said through a translator. ”Hopefully it progresses. As a baseball player you never want to be hurt, never want to have any kind of injury that holds you back. I just want to be healthy and try and do what I need to do to get back.”

It is thought the soreness in the lower- and mid-back stems from Sanchez playing back-to-back games for the first time this year Thursday and Friday.

”I definitely feel better,” Sanchez said. ”Better than yesterday. It’s feeling a little tight, a little uncomfortable. You don’t want to rush it, especially spring training. You have time.”

Sanchez said he doesn’t know if a new catching stance he is using this year had any impact regarding the back issue.

