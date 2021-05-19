Yankees RHP Kluber has no-hitter through 8 vs. Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber has not allowed a hit through eight innings against the Texas Rangers, the team the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner pitched one inning for last season.

Kluber, who has never thrown a no-hitter, has nine strikeouts, and has thrown 64 of 93 pitches for strikes. The only runner for the Rangers was Charlie Culberson, who drew a one-out walk in the third.

There have already been five no-hitters in the big leagues this season, including Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. There haven’t been no-hitters thrown on consecutive days since 1969.

The first no-hitter this season was April 9 when San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history against the Rangers in Texas.

Kluber was making his second start at the Rangers’ retractable roof stadium.

The two-time AL Cy Young winner threw just one inning in his only season with the Rangers, tearing a muscle in his shoulder during his lone start last July in the third game played in the $1.2 billion stadium. The injury didn’t require surgery but ended his season.

That scoreless inning cost the Rangers nearly $8 million – his prorated pay of $6,851,852 after they got him in a December 2019 trade from Cleveland, and the $1 million buyout of a 2021 club option. Kluber then became a free agent and signed an $11 million, one-year deal with the Yankees.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports