Yanks’ Severino getting MRI for shoulder tightness

CHICAGO (AP)Yankees right-hander Luis Severino will get an MRI on Monday after he was scratched from a rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday night because of shoulder tightness.

An All-Star in 2017 and 2018, Severino missed most of 2019 with shoulder and lat injuries. He had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in February 2020, sidelining him last season and throughout 2021. He was nearing his return before Friday’s setback.

Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday the Yankees ”hope to have clear picture” on the 27-year-old after his exam and imaging.

”I feel awful for him because I know how hard he’s worked,” Boone said. ”We’ll find out more on Monday. Hopefully it’s something minor and another small bump in the road.”

Boone said the RailRiders’ coaching staff noticed something wasn’t right with Severino’s throwing as he warmed up Friday. The right-hander didn’t push back when they cancelled the start ”because it didn’t feel right.”

Even if Severino had started successfully, Boone said the righty probably would have needed one more rehab outing before rejoining New York.

CLOSED OUT

Zack Britton told Boone he should be removed from the closer’s role after blowing a ninth-inning lead Thursday against the White Sox. The left-hander has a 6.02 ERA, walking 12 and striking out 12 in 15 2/3 innings.

Boone expects to use right-handers Jonathan Loaisiga and Chad Green to close games while the team awaits the return of Aroldis Chapman (left elbow inflammation). Britton, who gave up Tim Anderson’s game-ending, homer in the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, will be slotted elsewhere.

KLUBER PROGRESS

RHP Corey Kluber (right shoulder strain) struggled with control in his rehab outing at Double-A Somerset on Thursday, but Boone said the two-time Cy Young Award winner ”bounced back well and felt good” and was set for a start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

—

