Naquin’s hit, Molina’s blunder lift Indians over Cards in 12

St. Louis Cardinals’ Yadier Molina, left, is tagged out by Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana (41) during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit a go-ahead double in the 12th inning, then Yadier Molina made a baserunning blunder and got trapped for the final out to give the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

A day after getting 20 hits in a rout, the Indians totaled just five in winning their fourth in a row. Naquin doubled off Alex Reyes to drive in pinch runner Mike Freeman, who started the inning at second base. That was Cleveland’s only hit after the eighth inning.

Molina was trapped in a rundown to complete a game-ending double play.