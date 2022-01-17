No. 4 Purdue outlasts No. 17 Illinois in 2OT heavyweight battle

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In a classic heavyweight Big Ten battle, No. 4 Purdue outlasted No. 17 Illinois in double overtime, 96-88, handing the Illini their first conference loss of the season.

Andre Curbelo returned to the court for the first time in nearly two months and after missing 11 straight games. The sophomore point guard scored 20 points for the Illini, providing a spark off the bench. Alfonso Plummer led all scorers with 24 points, with Curbelo (20), Trent Frazier (16) and Kofi Cockburn (10) all in double-digits for the Illini.