NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Chris Taylor is on the hunt this spring.

The senior who won the Intercity high jump title Tuesday is on the hunt for a personal record in the event, 6-feet-9 inches.

“That’s the goal before I graduate,” said Taylor. “It’s something I want under my belt.”

He’s having a great senior year on the track. His winning jump Tuesday was 6-7.

He’s looked forward to a big final season of track and field since he was first introduced to the sport by his brother.

“My older brother high jumped and did hurdles,” Taylor said. “I always followed his footsteps, whatever he did on the track, I did. Football as well.”

Football is next for Taylor. He’s signed to play at Illinois State and cannot wait to get on the field.

In fact, he went to the ISU on April 15 and could hardly sit still.

“Going into the second quarter, I was telling my little brother that I want to play now,” said Taylor. “I really miss football.”

He’ll join his team for summer workouts in June and the ace high jumper knows the jump from prep football to college football is big one.

Throughout the school day, I’m always thinking about college, said Taylor. “I’ve got to go and get my spot. I like being the new guy going from high school to college (football). I really have to work and push myself every day.”

He has big football goals ahead with the Redbirds. But first he’s hoping to reach his high school track goals this spring.