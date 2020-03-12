Normal West Chases First Basketball Sectional

NORMAL, Ill. — Normal West is in position to do something it has never done before.

Win a basketball sectional. And the Wildcats are chasing this dream with a losing record.

“We’ve been there before in baseball and haven’t been able to finish it out. Every time you get a crack at it, it’s a memorable experience and something to learn from,” said West senior Evan Hutson. “Normal West has never won a sectional, so it’s always an opportunity.”

The upstart Wildcats (15-19) play Collinsville for the class 4A Pekin sectional title on Friday.

“I had really high expectations for us at the beginning of the year. Then it got hard as the (season) went on, we had a rough start,” said senior Cole Hernandez. “We’ve kept that confidence. We’ve been working hard every day. This is something we deserve. We know what we can do.”