PEORIA, Ill. -- "It's the first time in 33 years I haven't been involved in coaching baseball in the spring time, let alone all of those years of playing," Bradley baseball coach Elvis Dominguez said. "So this is really tough, but I mean, my wife has a honey do list, a long one, that I'm really putting to good use."

With the cancelation of the NCAA spring sports season, a lot of questions are left to be answered. How will players adapt to a lost season, even with the NCAA granting another year of elibility?