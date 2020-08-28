Packers Training Camp Report: Green and Gold practice inside, Turner, Amos and Kirksey speak about social justice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With rain coming down across the Green Bay area all day, the Packers moved their practice inside the Don Hutson center for Friday’s practice. Local 5 Sports is not on the Tier 2M media approved list for indoor practices, so is going off coverage from various media members who are allowed in.

“Injury” Report

According to ESPN’S Rob Demovsky, tackle Rick Wagner was back in pads after missing the last couple of practices. Offensive Tackle Yosh Nijman seems to have been activated off the PUP list as well,, being spotted in pads. Outside linebacker Randy Ramsey did not practice. Montravious Adams still remains out.

News and Notes

The Green and Gold were are on the artificial turf of the Huston Center on Friday.

AJ Dillon had some nice runs during team drills and Marquez Valdes-Scantilling continues to shine with pretty catches.

Rashan Gary continues to show out in training camp, with some well timed hits and reading the offense well.

They Said It

LaFleur on practicing after having two days off: “Every time we step out on that field, we have to maintain our standards. Our standards can’t slip. Just have to put our best foot forward each and every day.”

LaFleur said the Packers met as a team at 8 am this morning and talked about steps they can take moving forward in reards to racial injustice. Said they know these conversations are far from over.

LaFleur on moving practice inside: “They told me there were going to be thunderstorms today. I didn’t hear any thunder or see any lightning so I’m going to have to get after whoever gave me that weather report.”

Tackle Billy Turner on conversations Packers had yesterday in regards to social justice: “The conversations had yesterday as a team, as an organization were emotional, impactful and positive.”

Turner on protests: “Why do you think we’re still doing it? Because nothing has changed.”

Cornerback Adrian Amos: “We’re people too. Just because I have this title and I get paid a lot of money doesn’t mean I have to be quiet.

ILB Christian Kirksey on his one word tweet: “Tired of seeing the same old things happen. I have a daughter and I have to raise her in a world where there’s chaos, where I have to explain to her what it means to be black.”

The Packers practice again on Saturday, August 29 at Ray Nitchske Field.

