Pekin Football Has Turned Season Around

Many high school football teams would feel sorry for themselves after starting the season 0-3. But not Pekin. The Dragons lost their first three games, but behind potent offense and a stout defense, they have rallied to a three game Mid-Illini Conference winning streak.

“Our backs were against the walls going 0-3, and its a tribute to our senior leadership out here,” said Pekin head coach Doug Nutter. “Our hardest workers have been our best players, and that’s our seniors. And they continue to come out here and practice and show their character out here with what happened our first three weeks.”

The Dragons three game surge has been boosted by cousins that actually live in the same house together: quarterback Wyatt Van Ness, and wide receiver Sebastian Hill.

“It feels real good actually, me and him at home together, we talk about it a lot,” said Hill. “For us to bring it out here on the practice field and get our team together, it’s real easy.”

“It’s definitely a topic to talk about at dinner. To be able to go home after a hard days work, and just be able to relax on the couch and talk about what we are doing wrong,” said Van Ness. “Just being able to fix whatever we have, any time of the day.”

Pekin has been 1 win shy of playoff eligibility the last two seasons… And they know if they finish the season the way they’ve played the last three games, they can be a big factor once postseason football is here.

“They know whats ahead of us. We haven’t earned anything yet by winning three games in a row, we haven’t earned anything,” said Nutter. “Our goals haven’t been achieved yet, we gotta continue to get better at practice. We just gotta make sure that we take care of things that we need to take care of and continue to get better.”