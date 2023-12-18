PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One of Peoria’s smallest schools is home to one of the city’s biggest scorers.

Peoria Christian School has won four straight and 8 of 11 to open the basketball season, and a red-hot guard has been a scoring machine, Malachi Persinger.

Persinger has been a court general, averaging nearly 27 points a game through the first month of the season.

Persinger described his game-day thinking as, “Just being confident night in and night out. Bringing the same energy every night, not being scared and just playing my game and doing my thing.”

Malachi’s dad also doubles as his head coach. He said his knowledge of the sport has spiked and been key to the Chargers 8-3 start.

Jason Persinger, the Peoria Christian head coach and Malachi’s dad said, “He’s a student of the game. You know tonight he says coach maybe we should go to this defense. And we did and it worked right there.”

What stands out the most is Malachi’s aggressiveness with the ball, a trait he honed growing up with his teammates.

Malachi described his youth sports as, “Church league where Keyton, Daniel Duncan, Toby, we always playing physical down there. Especially Keyton, he always be hacking. Didn’t call many fouls. Just had to play through it.”

Coach Persinger elaborated on coaching his son, “(I) like to get in there and traffic. Sometimes I encourage him to shoot the floater but he just seems to refuse. You know in the heat of it, I sometimes I forget he’s my son. But he’s a pretty tough resilient kid and comes from a resilient son.”

When the final buzzer sounds, a wall goes up and it’s no longer coach and player, but father and son.

Coach Persinger said that, “From day one he came in calling me coach, when we step in here it’s not dad. When we go home it’s just dad there’s no coaching. The first thing I say when we get in the car is ‘man, I love watching you play.'”