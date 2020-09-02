Peoria Company to Host Cross Country Championship After IHSA Season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He stopped short of calling it a state championship but Adam White might be putting together races that will determine who the best cross country runners in the state are in 2020.

White and his company ShaZam Racing will host invitation-only championship races after the high school season concludes in October. The goal, according to a release, “create an event that offers closure to what will be an unorthodox fall of cross country racing” by assembling the most competitive field possible.

A selection committee led by Milesplit Illinois and ShaZam Racing will be responsible for evaluating the club and individual applications submitted for consideration, said White, a former cross country runner at Peoria Notre Dame High School.

Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe will host the races, which will include grade school championships (Saturday, Oct. 31) and high school championships (Nov. 1, 7 and 8).

Last week the Illinois High School Association announced there will be no state finals events in any of its fall sports. High School seasons will end with a regional competition in mid-October.