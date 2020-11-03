Peoria Diocese Says No to Basketball

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Catholic Diocese of Peoria is telling its high school basketball teams to sit out this season.

In a letter to its Monday, the Diocese of Peoria said its high schools “will not participate in the Illinois High School Association basketball season for 2020-2021.” It’s unclear if that only means an IHSA winter sports season.

Last Wednesday, the IHSA board voted to move ahead with its winter basketball season a day after the Illinois Department of Public Health elevated basketball to “high risk” status. Schools with sports that are high risk cannot conduct games or contact practices.

Governor JB Pritzker wants the basketball season to be pushed to the spring. Part of the IHSA’s decision to stay the course with its winter season is to let local school districts make the call if they will participate. The IHSA season is scheduled to begin Nov. 16.

Peoria Notre Dame and Bloomington Central Catholic are two of the high schools in Peoria Diocese. The Chicago Public School systems and Decatur schools have indicated they will not play in the winter.

The letter states the decision “is based primarily on the fact the IDPH has recently released guidelines which raise basketball to a high risk level of potential COVID exposure.”