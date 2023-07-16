PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some Peoria area basketball players got together for a double elimination tournament in the backyard of Zack Belk, who is proclaimed as the “best hooper in the P”. The tournament was called the “Twist Macker.”

The tournament was made up of 11 teams comprised of 44 players. This was the first time that Belk held the tournament, and he says it made for a fun time with friends.

“I built this court a little over a year ago just to have a safe space for me and my buddies, we’re getting older, don’t want to go to the local courts anymore so built this court and I wanted to have a tournament, I won the best hooper in the P trophy, and I wanted to have a tournament to show I’m also the best hooper in the Macker,” Belk said.

Belk and his team, featuring former Bradley basketball star Marcellus Summerville, ended up winning the championship. Belk said he’s proud to be able to win on his home turf.