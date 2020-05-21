Peoria’s Kourtney Crane Working Hard to Get Knee Ready for Season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — January 9th, 2020 is a day Kourtney Crane will never forget.

It’s the day she injured her left knee in a game for Chicago State. But the next day was worse.

It’s the day she found out she tore her ACL.

“When I heard what it was, I had a breakdown,” Crane said. “I cried the entire day and for days after, just knowing I’m out the rest of the season.”

Krane had started all 16 games of the season and was third on the Cougars with an 11.6 points per game scoring average.

Now the former Richwoods High School star is back home rehabbing that knee with three therapy sessions a week. She knows it’s a long road back but she’s determined to be ready to return to the floor as soon as possible.

“When I had the surgery, I’m like ‘how do people do this?’ It hurt so bad,” Crane admitted. “But once the therapy started, you gain the confidence back. There were definitely days when I thought I can’t do this. It hurts too much. But you have to get yourself out of that.”

Crane led Richwoods to the class 3A girls basketball state title in 2018. It might be the high point of her athletic career.

This injury might the low point. She says it’s the first serious injury of her life.

But she also says it won’t stop her.

“It’s a challenge for yourself, you have to have the mental toughness,” said Crane. “I have to come out of this thing proving I’ll be fine. When you recover, you have to work harder than you did before it happened.”