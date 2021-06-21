Piqué, Gasol among those celebrating Rahm’s US Open title

Jon Rahm, of Spain, leaves the 18th green with the champions trophy after the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s royal family and some of the country’s top sports figures were among those congratulating Jon Rahm on Monday for his victory at the U.S. Open.

Rahm became the first Spaniard to win the tournament on Sunday.

“Winning the US Open, being number 1 in world golf and dedicating it to Seve Ballesteros shows the greatness of Jon Rahm,” Spain’s Royal House said on Twitter on Monday. “Congratulations on your impressive triumph.”

Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué and former NBA player Pau Gasol were among the country’s sports figures celebrating Rahm’s victory.

Piqué called Rahm “a beast” and Gasol celebrated the fact that Rahm “made history” for Spain. Formula One driver Carlos Sainz, tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza and even former England soccer player Gary Lineker sent him messages on social media.

“Brilliant victory,” Lineker said. “To capture his first major after what happened to him the week before is absolutely sensational. Well played.”

Rahm had to withdraw from the Memorial tournament two weeks ago while leading it by six shots after the third round because of a positive coronavirus test result.

Fellow Spanish golfers also congratulated Rahm. Miguel Angel Jiménez called his feat “ simply amazing,” while Rafa Cabrera Bello, who also played at the US Open this weekend, said he was certain the major victory was the “first of many” for his countryman.

Spanish first-division soccer club Athletic Bilbao, Rahm’s team in Spain, also congratulated the golfer.

