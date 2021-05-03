Pirates’ Tyler Anderson no-hitting Padres through 6 innings

ST. LOUIS-- The Cardinals were an out away from winning last night when fans got on their feet to rally and something unexpected happened, and it had nothing to do with the action on the field. The lights in Busch Stadium went out.

It happened during the top of the ninth inning with the Cardinals up by one run. Mets player Peter Alonso was at bat with Alex Reyes on the mound for the Cardinals. Reyes threw a strike and as he was getting ready for the second pitch, the stadium went dark.