Prep Basketball Recap for Feb. 18, 2021

PEORIAM Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The top two boys teams in the Mid-Illini Conference remained undefeated in league play Thursday.

Metamora beat Washington, 64-51, and Washington defeated Pekin, 58-39. The Redbirds and Panthers remain tied for first in the conference. East Peoria and Canton also won boys basketball games in the league Thursday.

Morton, Washington, Dunlap and Limestone won Mid-Illini Conference girls games. Illini Bluffs, Eureka, Brimfield, Fieldcrest and Prairie Central were also winners in girls hoops Thursday.